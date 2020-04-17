NEY — Ney Village Council discussed information on Wednesday which it recently received from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA asked council to make a number of additions to its water system, including reformatting of its contingency plans; reporting profit and loss to the EPA on a monthly basis; more frequent exercising of the water system’s valves; and documentation of all activities.
In other business, council:
• postponed the planned village cleanup day, originally scheduled for May 9, due to the current health crisis. A decision on when to reschedule the cleanup day will likely occur when circumstances change.
• hired Steve Snyder to install new sections of sidewalk extending from Water Street to the park entrance. Snyder will also replace a number of cracked walks around town.
