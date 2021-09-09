NEY — Ney Village Council met with Erika Willitzer, Director of the Defiance County Economic Improvement Corporation, during its meeting Wednesday evening to discuss creating a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA).
Following a study undertaken by the Maumee Valley Planning Organization in the village, Willitzer presented information on establishing a CRA in Ney, the only incorporated village/city in Defiance County without one. The CRA would extend north to Doud Road, west to Ohio 15, south to Vollmer Road and east to The Bend Road, but also incorporate an area of Ohio 15 further east, and north toward Bostater Road.
"All the other communities in Defiance County have a CRA, but Ney doesn't," said Willitzer. "The CRA is a tool to help with revitalization to bring in new business, but to also assist existing businesses and home owners. We discussed an ordinance of support with the village for the CRA, with terms of a 7-year, 75% tax abatement for new businesses, or for remodeling of at least $5,000 on existing businesses and residential homes."
Willitzer explained the village passing a resolution on the ordinance of support would be the first step in creating the CRA. The CIC director went on to explain she would need to get approval from the Central Local Board of Education, and the Four County Career Center Board of Education, before sending the necessary paperwork to the State of Ohio for approval.
Said Ney Mayor Tom Vance: "It's a big deal and a good deal."
The board approved the resolution for the ordinance of support. Council later discussed securing federal grant funds to purchase vacant properties in the village with older homes/buildings to tear those down. The village would then sell the vacant lots to new property owners who could take advantage of the CRA once it's approved by the state.
The council also discussed using federal infrastructure money the village expects to receive for engineering on projects, possibly painting and upgrading the Fairview water tower, and possibly putting in a water line extension up Ohio 249.
"We'd like to get some of these projects, 'shovel ready,' in case some of the money comes available soon," said Vance.
With news that building inspector Herb Mack plans to retire, the village will look to discuss with Defiance County Commissioners the possibility of having a county building inspector. Vance explained that he will reach out to commissioners about that concern, and/or possibly the City of Defiance about possibly paying for the use of its building inspector.
"I had talked with commissioners about this some years ago, and it's something I need to revisit," said Vance. "It's something we would like to have, especially for rental houses, so people aren't renting houses that aren't safe and up to code. At this time, we just don't think we can afford a full-time inspector."
In maintenance concerns, the village learned that a water chlorine pump went down and that Woolace Electric of Stryker was in to make repairs. A sewer air eliminator valve is also in need of repair, with the village working on getting that done as soon as possible.
