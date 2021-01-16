NEY — Plans for 2021 were the main topic of discussion during the Ney Village Council meeting on Wednesday evening.
The council voted in Rocky Brodbeck as council president and passed an ordinance to hire Steve Hubbard as village solicitor during the organizational portion of the first meeting of the new year.
Following Mayor Tom Vance’s state of the village report, council heard from Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director Erika Willitzer, who discussed possibilities with Vance and village clerk-treasurer Craig Culler for new residential ground near Ney and what would be available.
The budget for the coming year was the main focus of the discussion as $779,625 is available in appropriations for the year. Much of that amount is in funds set aside for water tower repairs and other items.
The council also discussed the budget for Christmas lights and the cost of replacement of lights for Christmas 2021, with a cost of about $15,000 to replace the full amount. Council also agreed to go forward in setting up a website for the village of Ney and will hire a company to help get the website launched.
Council also learned that equipment has arrived for the splash pad to be installed at Ney Community Park this summer, with work set to begin when weather improves in the coming months. Vance noted that the basics are in place to be installed, but that the village would like to raise some more money to put more cement around the area to incorporate picnic areas or courts.
