NEY -- Budgetary planning was one of the main topics of discussion during Wednesday’s Ney village council meeting as the village considered plans of where to allocate funds in 2021.
With the village’s dump truck being a 1997 model and the plow vehicle a 2006 pickup, council discussed potentially getting rid of both vehicles and purchasing one truck to serve as a plow truck as well as a dump truck for leaf pickup, citing the difficulty of finding parts for the older vehicle.
The budget, which will continue to be examined and formed ahead of its passage during the council’s January meeting, will also reflect potential work on streets and sidewalks in the village.
Mayor Tom Vance noted that streets haven’t been repaved in about 10 years and were resurfaced around five years ago and that the village needs to get back into the cycle of maintenance, citing lower income in past years.
Council also heard that the issue with village water has been addressed as the sand was replaced in the filters at the water treatment plant to remove iron. Vance explained that readings on the discarded water in the creek from the sewer and water plants have been good and that in the process of addressing water loss from leaks, the loss has dropped from about 30% in the highest month recorded recently to the 5-10% range.
Council also spoke with Sandy Kessler, the Defiance senior rural development specialist for the Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program, regarding contingency plans and asset management.
Junk cars were also a topic of discussion as council noted letters have been issued to properties to get unlicensed and junk cars cleaned up on those properties.
