NEY — Ney Village Council has officially chosen a new solicitor after the position had gone unfilled for months.
Taylor Vance of Columbus Grove will take over as the council’s new solicitor. Originally, Cam Stanley of Defiance was in talks with council members to do so, but scheduling conflicts would not allow it.
He attended Thursday’s meeting and was announced as the new solicitor.
In other news, Mayor Tom Vance reported that both of the derelict houses scheduled for demolition have been completely torn down. It was decided that the empty lots will be sold for $20,000 each.
Council will be releasing details on this soon through other media platforms.
It was decided that North and South Water Street will be re-paved. The Defiance County engineer has estimated the project will cost between $53,000-93,000.
Council also will be having Veolia North America, LLC, evaluate the water towers. They are to receive some quotes from the company to set up some sort of maintenance contract.
Something new coming to Ney will be radar speed signs. They come in lieu of complaints of cars entering town too fast in particular on main street and by the park, said Mayor Vance.
The cost was $4,385 and the signs will have solar panels to be able to recharge.
Lastly, it was decided at Thursday’s meeting that Ney’s village cleanup will be April 29 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
As per the usual annual routine, there will be one free pickup load per household, and any additional will be $25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.