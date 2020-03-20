NEY — The Ney Village Council bade farewell Wednesday to Jerry Bergman following 24 years of service as village clerk-treasurer.
A small going-away party was held in honor of Bergman, who received a commemorative plaque. He will be replaced by Craig Culler as of April 1.
In other business, council:
• noted that a new pump at the well house was recently installed for $8,500 by Watson Well Drilling Inc., Bryan. The old pump was more than 20 years old.
• set May 9 as annual Ney cleanup day, which will be held at the middle field at Ney Park. The cleanup will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The date is subject to change.
• will wait until April to open bids regarding sidewalk reparation and replacement. Between 11,000-12,000 square feet of walk in town require attention.
