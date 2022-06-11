NEY — Ney Village Council accepted the resignation of Steve Hubbard, solicitor to the village, during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.
Hubbard had been in the position for 30 years and did not state specific reasons for his resignation, Mayor Tim Vance reported. His last day will be June 30.
The council is in talks to have Bryan attorney Katie Rakes take over Hubbard’s position as solicitor.
Rakes grew up in Ney, and Vance felt she would make a good fit, if she accepts.
In beautification news, the village is trying to schedule with Jewell Grain a day to spray weeds in the village’s lagoons.
As for the park, the new pickleball courts are expected to be completed around the first part of July, Vance said.
The asphalt laying and line process is predicted to take around two or three weeks, he explained.
There was also debate on how to more efficiently spray for mosquitoes, although Vance reported there has not been an issue so far this summer. A proposal to buy a trailer to set a sprayer on was brought up, but no motion has been made yet.
It was revealed that next month’s meeting is expected to go into executive session to discuss employee wages and jobs as per annual routine.
The meeting wrapped up with discussion on topics to speak on at the annual Defiance County Farm Bureau policy development breakfast on June 28. Vance will be attending as the village’s representative.
