Defiance’s newly constituted planning commission held its first meeting Tuesday afternoon, handling one agenda item.
A charter amendment approved by city voters in November, combined Defiance’s planning commission and board of zoning and building appeals. Some of the members of both boards have been appointed to the new board.
As with the old seven-member planning commission, the mayor, city administrator and parks board chairman remain automatic members. Those seats are held by Mayor Mike McCann, Administrator Jeff Leonard and the parks board chairman who will be selected in February.
They are joined by the mayor’s recent appointments to the board — all approved recently by city council. They are Steve Graf, Emma Kirkpatrick (all who served on the old planning commission), as well as Steve Hoffman.
The new terms will be staggered with Graf serving for one year; Hoffman, two; Shindler, three; and Kirkpatrick, four.
Graf was appointed planning commission chairman Tuesday, while Kirkpatrick was made vice chairman. Meanwhile, city planner Niki Warncke was reappointed commission clerk and Connie Seimet (a city secretary) was reappointed commission secretary.
City officials pushed for the charter amendment last year, believing that combining the two boards could help streamline the government approval process for developers.
The only agenda topic handled by the new commission Tuesday was a request by Fred Gruber, 610 Corwin St., to vacate Adams Street, between Corwin and Gray streets, on the city’s northside.
The commission approved the vacation with two stipulations — a shared-use agreement for the alley’s use and maintenance is finalized among the property owners, and the city’s utility easement is secured.
City council will be asked to approve an ordinance in the future allowing the alley vacation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.