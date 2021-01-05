Levi Joseph Ralph Grubb, the first baby of the new year at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, was born at 1:40 p.m. Friday. He is the son of Joey Grubb and Jennifer Rhodes, Hicksville. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 19.5 in. Levi has nine siblings and received numerous gifts from the hospital and area businesses.

