• Henry County
New Year's party:
COREE, HARC and the Henry County Special Olympics will be having a New Year's party from 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31 at the Filling Home gym. Those who come out are asked to bring a food dish to share.
There will be karaoke, movies, swimming, dancing, food, games and a ball drop.
