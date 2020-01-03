Oaklynn Wells, daughter of Amber Baumgardner and Jonathon Wells of Antwerp, was born Wednesday at 11 a.m. as the New Year’s baby at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. Oaklynn weighed 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces and measured 19.75 inches. Her siblings are Owen Wells, 2, and Oktavia Wells, 1. The hospital also provided Oaklynn with its 2020 New Year’s baby basket, including numerous gifts.
