New Year's baby

Oaklynn Wells, daughter of Amber Baumgardner and Jonathon Wells of Antwerp, was born Wednesday at 11 a.m. as the New Year’s baby at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. Oaklynn weighed 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces and measured 19.75 inches. Her siblings are Owen Wells, 2, and Oktavia Wells, 1. The hospital also provided Oaklynn with its 2020 New Year’s baby basket, including numerous gifts.

 Peter Greer/C-N Photo

