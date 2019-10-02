• Defiance County
WIC hours:
The Defiance County WIC office will now be open from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The office will be closed Fridays.
Hicksville clinics will be from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.
Those with questions or wanting to schedule an appointment may call 419-782-7770.
