• Defiance County

WIC hours:

The Defiance County WIC office will now be open from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The office will be closed Fridays.

Hicksville clinics will be from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.

Those with questions or wanting to schedule an appointment may call 419-782-7770.

