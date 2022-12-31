Carpenter Road

Excavation equipment straddles Defiance's Carpenter Road, north of East River Drive, in this photo taken Thursday morning. The street closed earlier this month for 90 days to allow space for a waterline project. The new line is being installed below the Maumee River bottom by Hillabrand & Sons Construction, Northwood, near the west end of Preston Island, connecting both sides of the city and replacing a leaking line.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The biggest stories in Defiance city government this year concerned — as might be expected — infrastructure projects and some big personnel moves.


Tags

Load comments