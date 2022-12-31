The biggest stories in Defiance city government this year concerned — as might be expected — infrastructure projects and some big personnel moves.
Easily the most expensive infrastructure accomplishment was the completion of the city’s new granulated activated carbon treatment system.
Installed for $9 million at city’s water treatment plant on Baltimore Road, the new system has improved water quality significantly since going online in the first half of 2022, and came as a result of an Ohio EPA (OEPA) mandate concerning trihalomethanes (THMs). The system eliminates THMs which OEPA says has negative health consequences for certain segments of the population.
“It has dramatically improved the water quality in the City of Defiance,” said Mayor Mike McCann.
Certainly more noticeable — if far less expensive, thanks in part to a state grant — is the completion of Defiance’s third traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues. The traffic control device has been in operation for months, having been completed earlier this year.
The cost was $2.4 million.
The change reduces speed at an intersection that was at least partially picked for roundabout construction and funding due to its crash history, and the potential for more serious accidents there.
“It’s a much safer corridor,” said McCann, adding that since the Ottawa/Cleveland intersection is at a “gateway” into Defiance it “reflects well on our community that we’ve stepped up these sorts of” improvements.
Still ongoing is the installation of a new waterline crossing beneath the bottom of the Maumee River near Preston Island. Boring was needed through limestone rock and has impacted traffic on Carpenter Road which will be blocked at East River Drive for the next couple months while the installation is completed.
The new line replaces one that is leaking.
According to McCann, as much as one million gallons of refined water per day could be leaking into the river. The city refines about six million gallons each day, he said, with the ability to make nine million, so this is a significant amount.
McCann said a temporary repair has been made, but noted that “once this project is done it’s going to be very interesting to see how much that impacts” the loss.
The project’s cost at $1.85 million ranks it as one of the most expensive for the city this year.
Another is a waterline installation on West High Street which had a high impact on traffic until its completion in the fall. However, a key component remains — paving the street which is expected in the spring.
The cost was $1.3 million.
Among the smaller projects completed by the city this year was an upgrade to Bronson Park, but the project that certainly produced much satisfaction for its advocates was the installation of a new sidewalk on the east side of South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road.
Not only does the new sidewalk give South Clinton a tidier, more symmetrical look, but it takes care of a big safety concern for some — a sidewalk too narrow and too close to the pavement. The new sidewalk was moved further away from the street and is wider.
The cost was $274,650.
“We have worked hard on our public infrastructure,” said McCann.
One large infrastructure project also completed in Defiance this year was the rebuild of Hopkins Street’s Auglaize River crossing. But this project wasn’t handled by Defiance City Hall and was under the guidance of the county engineer’s office due to stipulations — under state guidelines — for bridge maintenance within municipalities.
The cost was $2.3 million.
While those projects grabbed the public’s attention throughout the year, personnel moves within City Hall certainly commanded a great deal of the McCann administration’s attention.
After 30 years as either the city’s administrator (1992-2022), Jeff Leonard stepped down in June. He was replaced by Ryan Mack, a former Defiance County commissioner who receives effusive praise from the mayor.
“I give him a 12 on a scale of 1-10,” said McCann.
The city also filled its open human resources director position with Lanie Lambert. Like Mack, Lambert also had worked in the commissioners’ office in the past.
She had taken a post thereafter with the City of Napoleon, but returned earlier this year to Defiance.
“We are very happy to have her at the city,” McCann said. “She is going is fantastic job.”
Had he had his preference, McCann would have stayed with the status quo in another key city position — that of finance director. After 13 years in that job, John Lehner decided to take a position with Defiance College.
McCann wanted to retain the talented Lehner in the worst way, but understands his choice. And he is looking forward to completing the ongoing search for his replacement.
“We have several qualified applicants,” he explained earlier this week. “We’re checking on references right now and we will be meeting intensively the first week in January, and I hope to have a discussion with council (in executive session) as early as the Jan. 3 (Tuesday) meeting.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.