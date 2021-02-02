NAPOLEON — Water and sewer rate increases are coming for Napoleon customers following this city’s council meeting Monday night.
Separate ordinances increasing water rates annually by 7% and sewer rates by 3% during the next four years were approved following third and final readings.
Mayor Jason Maassel also delivered his annual state of the city address (see related story on page A3).
The water and sewer rate ordinances passed Monday with amendments and emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately. The amendments allowed each to become effective for the March billing cycle.
The sewer rate hikes will be added to the commodity charge of customers’ bills, and not on the base rate. Therefore, the increase will be higher than 3% on the commodity charge, but overall the rate hike will be 3%.
The water rate hikes will be in reverse where the commodity charge is concerned.
Water rates will increase more than sewer charges because the city figures to lose water customers in Liberty Center and McClure. Those communities plan to receive future service from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District in Bowling Green.
This could reduce the city’s revenue stream by approximately 16%, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
The average consumer will see a monthly increase of approximately $4 for water service, and a little less than half of that for sewer service.
Also Monday, council passed the first reading of an ordinance increasing the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff’s pay at Judge Amy Rosebrock’s request. Council approved an amendment Monday amending the pay ranges.
The pending range is $17.56-$21.63, according to the ordinance, while bailiff pay rates in some other area communities fall in the $18-22 per hour range, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
If approved, the increase would be implemented following the retirement of the present bailiff in mid-February, according to Mazur.
The legislation will receive a second amended reading during council’s Feb. 15 meeting.
Also Monday, Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle updated the city’s fiscal situation.
She noted that income tax revenues actually increased 1.6% ($73,000) in 2020, despite the coronavirus situation. But she indicated that the true impact will be more apparent in 2021 through business income tax filings.
“The real test will come in 2021 when we see what happened in 2020 when they (businesses) submit their income tax returns on the 15th of April,” said O’Boyle.
The city is projecting income tax receipts of $4,250,000 this year, while the 2020 total was $4,589,000 — the highest year since 2017.
... we’re going to keep a close eye on it as the year progressive,” said O’Boyle. “We were conservative due to the uncertainty of COVID ... .”
Speaking of city finances, council discussed the finance and budget committee’s recommendation not to increase the pay of the mayor and council members.
Maassel indicated that the pay rates are comparable to similarly-sized towns. Too, he said raising council pay to achieve a year of credit under the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System would require bumping it to $8,100 annually, a significant increase.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an ordinance amending chapter 925.08 of the city’s codified ordinances concerning the placement of garbage cans or recycling containers outside residences following a third and final reading. These must be removed by the end of the next day after scheduled pickup. Only Councilman Dan Baer opposed the ordinance.
• passed an ordinance approving replacement pages in the city’s codified ordinances reflecting recent legislative changes following a third and final reading.
• approved a motion authorizing the law director to draw up legislation for the annexation of 3.038 acres owned by William R. Myers.
• received an update from Brad Booth, executive director of the Henry County Transportation Network. Among other things, Booth thanked the city for helping supply the network with a new bus. This has been used in Napoleon, he indicated. “We appreciated the help,” said Booth. “It was much needed when we got it.”
• learned from Councilman Ross Durham indicated that Mazur has been nominated for a “Rising Star Award” through AMP. Mazur said this was a “shock,” and he was “humbled” to have been chosen.
• was informed by Mazur that the city would like to apply for a grant to purchase 15 additional radios for the fire department. He said this will require a $16,500 match. Each unit costs about $7,000.
• learned that Maassel has issued a proclamation declaring February Career and Technical Education Month in Napoleon. He read the proclamation — which recognizes the nationwide observation — during Monday’s meeting.
• approved payment of $616,000 to AMP to cover the remaining cost of the AMPGS project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.