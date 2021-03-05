Defiance's water treatment plant on Baltimore Road sits somewhat unobtrusively along a fairly busy street on the city's west end, but months from now it will get a little bigger and, likely, more noticeable.
A massive upgrade in the plant's capabilities to improve water quality is on its way soon (see related story), and will require a large new building to the east of the existing plant.
Actually, the building that Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, is about to construct will be connected to the existing water plant with a breezeway. But essentially it will be a separate structure as it will be used for one specific purpose — housing the internal mechanisms of a new granulated-activated carbon (GAC) filtration system that relies on carbon.
This will remove trihalomethanes (TTHMs) — a treatment bi-product which Ohio EPA says can be harmful to certain segments of the population — and other impurities, and address taste and odor issues with the city's drinking water. TTHM levels require the city to issue regular notices to water customers noting the potential health hazards.
The new building — construction cost, $9.036 million — is going to be big, measuring approximately 125 feet by 60 feet, according to Adam McDowell, the city's water plant superintendent. But the most noticeable thing may be its height.
At approximately 30 feet tall, the building will be higher than the main part of existing plant, which is only about 21 or 22 feet high, McDowell explained. That plant does have a much higher section at 50 feet or more, but that has a smaller footprint.
"It is a huge building," McDowell said of the planned new GAC facility.
Before the building gets going in earnest, a good deal of excavation work will be needed, he explained.
The building — to be constructed on the northeast side of the water plant property, a little ways from Baltimore Road — will house eight tanks within which will take place the GAC process.
Known as "pressure vessels," these will measure about 20 feet high by 12 feet wide. Each will contain some 40,000 pounds of carbon or 320,000 pounds (160 tons) total, according to McDowell.
While a pre-construction meeting with Peterson to kick off the project has been held, he indicated some uncertainty about when the GAC building will be going up due to "long lead times with equipment, partially because of COVID."
"My guess is they will be putting the building up in August," he said.
Besides the building's size, a carbon dioxide tank figures also to tower onto the scene.
The tank — about 36 feet in length — now sits horizontally east of the existing plant, but it's in the way of the new building, according to McDowell, so it will have to be moved. However, to save space, the tank will have a vertical orientation.
This relocation may be the first real noticeable work at the plant, he noted, and is planned in early April.
A separate project planned this year at the water plant is the regrading and repaving of the facility's parking lot. This cost is estimated at $3250,000, according to the 2021 city budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.