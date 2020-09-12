PAULDING — Paulding County Commissioner Mark Holtsberry has parlayed a personal passion for military history — and its impact on local soldiers — into a new war memorial in the county courthouse here.
Known as the Wall of Honor, the simple memorial appears in the east entrance of the courthouse in downtown Paulding, and contains the names of every county soldier who died during a time when a major military conflict was ongoing. These range from the Civil War to the Global War on Terror.
The memorial states in capital letters: “The names of men and women from Paulding County who gave their lives in the line of duty, protecting those freedoms we so enjoy, are inscribed on this wall of honor. As you wander along this path and read their names, please take a moment to celebrate their lives while you offer a silent thank you.”
Below that inscription, the memorial reads in larger capital letters: “Some Gave Much, These Gave All.”
Most of the soldiers died during military action, but some also perished in traffic crashes while home, for example, according to Holtsberry.
The single memorial replaces several plaques in the same location that had listed, by conflict, Paulding County military personnel killed since the Civil War began in 1861.
“I feel that our county has a rich military history,” said Holtsberry, who has written two books on Paulding County veterans and is completing a third. “We’ve proven that, and I am trying to exploit that in favor of us. ... It’s a hobby, I guess ... .”
Holtsberry spent considerable time researching the names on the old memorials and making sure they were accurate, or complete. In some cases, names were added or subtracted, he indicated.
Altogether, he said about eight to 10 changes of various kinds were made to the past memorials to incorporate this new information, much of it gleaned from old Paulding Progress newspaper accounts, according to Holtsberry. He said the list of 303 names is about “as accurate” as he can get.
When the research was completed, the information was turned into the new memorial manufactured by Bryce Steiner of the West Bend News in Antwerp, with assistance from Ashley Snipes of Paulding, a Bowling Green State University student.
It bears a striking resemblance to the Vietnam Wall memorial and others.
“That is by design,” said Steiner. “That was to make it similar to other memorials, and that is one of the most common looks where you see the names in line.”
Steiner’s work already was known to Holtsberry and Paulding County, as large pictures of Paulding County veterans from previous conflicts are featured in the same hallway where the new memorial has been installed.
The originals were much smaller, according to Steiner, but he said the photographic detail then was good enough to allow photos to be blown up without issue.
The new memorial contains names from eight conflicts — the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq War and the Global War on Terror.
The Civil War claimed the most Paulding County lives with 185, which may not be surprising given that it had the highest percentage of soldiers serving than any Ohio county, according to Holtsberry. He remarked that some Paulding County Civil War soldiers “saw horrendous action from start to finish.”
The number of Paulding Countians killed during the other conflicts includes: World War II, 51; World War I, 42; Vietnam War, 10; Korean War, 6; Spanish-American War, 5; Iraq War, 3; and the Global War on Terror, 1.
