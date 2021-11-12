As one of 88 county veterans offices across Ohio, the Defiance County Veterans Office is tasked with filing claims with the Veterans Administration (VA) for disabled veterans, surviving spouses and the dependent children of veterans.
In addition, there are several other programs each county must handle. One of those is a greatly needed service addressing the issue of transportation of veterans to VA medical facilities.
The closest facilities to Defiance are: Fort Wayne, Toledo, Lima and Ann Arbor, Mich., (a Defiance VA medical office is not yet open).
At present, a trio of veterans work for the Defiance office to provide rides for veterans to the closest VA facilities, as well as to Indianapolis, Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati and Chillicothe.
Charles “Don” Swoboda, Morris “Mo” Parrish and Bob Belden, have undergone training to be accredited with the federal government to drive the office’s federally owned vehicles. The veterans recently helped Crystal Goodnight, transportation coordinator, pick up two new Ford Explorers for the office.
Goodnight shared why the transportation service is so important to Defiance County veterans.
“The transportation service is integral, we are more than 50 miles from the Fort Wayne VA medical center, and the Toledo VA clinic,” said Goodnight. “It makes it very difficult for veterans with financial or physical limitations to get proper care. It is very important we continue to coordinate services with the VA medical centers, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Defiance County Commissioners and the Veterans Service Commission.”
Recently, the Veterans Service Commission asked Tanya Brunner, Defiance County Veterans Office office manager, to begin the process of working with the National Disabled American Veterans Vehicle Program, and the Ford Motor Company, to secure the new vehicles.
Using this program, the cost of the vehicles was reduced through grant money. The vehicles were wrapped with DAV logos, licensed and insured through the federal government, with the VA paying for gasoline and repairs. The vehicles were posted for service at the Fort Wayne VAMC, and out-posted to Defiance.
“We recently picked up our new DAV vehicles from the Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion,” said Goodnight. “Part of the cost of the vehicles was paid for by the Defiance County Commissioners, and the rest was paid through a DAV grant, which is why the vehicles have the DAV wrap. The DAV works with the Northern Indiana VA Health Care System to get the vehicles, which then gets the vehicles to us.
“We are then given credit cards for each vehicle for gas, maintenance and repairs,” added Goodnight.
Meanwhile, Swoboda, Parrish and Belden, who have a combined 20 years experience, make more than 300 trips each year to VA facilities. The service is free, and veterans are allowed to bring their caretaker.
The Defiance County Veterans Office currently has a van, the two DAV sponsored Ford Explorers, as well as arrangements with K&P Medical Transport, and J&M Cab, to take veterans to local doctor visits and the Defiance County Senior Center.
“Our three drivers are veterans, they understand the VA healthcare system, and they help the veterans they transport understand the system as well,” said Goodnight. “Each driver has to undergo training, each year the VA follows up with each of them, and each year they have to pass a VA physical. These guys really know what they’re doing, and they do their job very well.”
Parrish, a U.S. Marine and Vietnam Veteran, shared he’s been driving for the office for seven years. It’s the veterans that keep him coming back.“The short version of why I keep doing this is it’s the veterans,” said Parrish. “I drive veterans from all the wars, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield ... I see veterans of all ages. Since the pandemic, it’s been only one veteran per run, not two or three like before the pandemic.
“Since the pandemic, mostly because it’s one-on-one, the veterans are opening up to me a lot more, and we have discussions we didn’t used to have,” added Parrish, a native of Brazil, Ind. “Sometimes the veterans bring their spouse or significant other, and that makes for interesting conversations, too.”
Parrish shared veterans have good days and bad days like everyone, but no matter what’s happening, it’s all about taking care of each veteran.
“There are days when they get in the car I know right away if they’re having a good day or a bad day, but at the end of the day, the veteran is my No. 1 priority,” said Parrish, a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam. “I’m in no hurry during a run, because it’s my job to make sure they get where they’re going safely, and they get back safely.
“With Veterans Day coming up (the interview took place Nov. 10), everyone will be thinking about veterans that day,” added Parrish. “I say people need to think about veterans every day, not just one day a year. I’d like to see people reach out to veterans, to talk to veterans and to learn what they can from veterans. Again, that should happen every day, not just one day a year.”
Any veteran who is in need of medical transportation to VA appointments, can contact Goodnight at 419-782-6861, or send an email to: veterans@defiancecounty.oh.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.