NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners have new guidance for county offices and facilities effective Monday.
The Henry County Senior Center will remain closed until further notice. Meals are still being provided by the Meals on Wheels program. Contact the Henry County Senior Center for more information.
The Henry County Landfill is open normal business hours. The opening of the recycle centers will be announced next week.
The Hahn Center will remain closed to visitors except by appointment. Call each office in the Hahn Center to make the necessary appointment. Phone numbers are available on the county website at www.henrycountyohio.gov.
Hours at Oakwood Plaza and the courthouse will remain open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The hours will be re-evaluated on May 28. All visitors to Oakwood Plaza and the courthouse are required to wear a face mask when entering the buildings effective Monday. All visitors will be asked health questions before being allowed to proceed. If the temperature is greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted. Masks must remain on while in the buildings. Call the office before coming to the courthouse to see if there are any other safety procedures being required in each office.
Visitors to offices at Oakwood Plaza are required to wear a face mask to enter any of the offices. Face masks must remain on while in the building. There are not enough resources to have temperatures taken at these locations.
County employees in these locations are required to wear face masks when in common areas and working with visitors in county buildings.
