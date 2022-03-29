At least one aspect of a safety enhancement project on U.S. 24 may be moved up.
That was the word delivered by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during his weekly update with county commissioners Monday morning.
Commissioners also met with the county’s economic development director for an update on business and industry projects (see related story).
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are working on a plan to make safety upgrades to U.S. 24 between Defiance and Napoleon that involve the county engineering departments from Defiance and Henry counties.
This includes an overpass over Independence Road in Defiance County. According to Schlatter, the project is tentatively scheduled for 2027 at a cost of about $4.5 million, most of which already has been committed.
The biggest project in the corridor, however, is the construction of an interchange at Henry County Road 17D, just east of the Defiance County line. This is expected to cost some $15 million, but commitments for only about $10 million have been secured, according to Schlatter.
Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm informed The Crescent-News Monday that he’s had “multiple conversations with ODOT over the past year or so encouraging them to do what they can to get the project constructed as soon as possible. It is a project the community is very interested in having completed.”
The project will have impacts on Defiance County roads. Most immediately is Banner School Road, located to the west near the Defiance-Henry County line.
Schlatter explained that Banner School’s connection to U.S. 24 would be severed, requiring the road to be reconnected to Defiance-Henry County Line Road, north of the four-lane road. This connection was severed and Banner School Road slightly relocated north of U.S. 24 when the road was widened.
According to Schlatter, Banner School there will be straightened to connect with the county line road to the east and run parallel for a ways to U.S. 24. South of the four-lane road — where Banner School becomes Henry County N — the pavement between N and U.S. 24 will be removed after the interchange at 17D opens.
With an interchange project possible in 2024, Schlatter said Banner School’s reconfiguration could come as early as 2023. Public hearings on that measure and other related work will be held beforehand, he indicated.
Banner School would remain open until after the new interchange at 17D opens, he noted.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, right-in and right-out turns would be permitted on Flory and Jewell roads, while their crossings across U.S. 24 would be severed. However, these changes would not go into effect until the overpass is built on Independence Road, according to Schlatter.
In other business Monday, Schlatter:
• informed commissioners that March has been a good month for the county landfill which he manages. He indicated that sales are expected to set a record for March.
• noted that a gas monitoring station near the landfill’s office building has not had an unusual methane reading for four straight weeks. The level had reached a point requiring EPA notification in the recent past.
• explained that bids will be opened Thursday on the county’s annual road resurfacing and related projects.
