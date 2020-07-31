The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) Board of Trustees met in regular session Wednesday and was joined by a prospective new board member.

DPLS Director Cara Potter will recommend Kenyotta Stantz, Sherwood, to complete the term of former trustee Taryn Lawson. Prospective board members must be nominated in a letter to the Defiance City Council.

Also Wednesday, the board approved a number of policy revisions, including two to reflect language provided by the Ohio Library Council, and another aimed at better aligning the library system’s employment-of-relatives policy with state guidelines. The board also passed a policy revision providing for annual job-performance evaluations for full- and part-time employees, and updates to the library system’s discrimination and harassment policy.

In other business Wednesday, the trustees:

• heard reports from the finance and policy committees.

• approved the fiscal officer’s report.

• approved several general fund transfers.

• approved the library operations report.

• discussed the impending property and casualty insurance renewal.

• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition and/or sale. No related action was taken.

The board will meet again Aug. 26 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St.

