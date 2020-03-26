• Region

New tool:

A Renewed Mind’s parent company, OhioGuidestone, announced it is offering a newly developed tool, at no cost, to help all behavioral health providers care for their clients in response to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, mitigating potential exposure to the disease without sacrificing critical access to care.

As one of the Buckeye state’s largest behavioral health providers, OhioGuidestone is committed to using its Therapeutic Phone Tool to serve the needs of those coping with mental health and substance use disorders, regardless of restrictions facing health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Ohio’s new emergency rule, expanding the types of behavioral health services allowed through telehealth, the agency has developed this resource to assist providers in adapting to the new conditions.

