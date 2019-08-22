New Defiance teachers

Defiance City Schools have welcomed 11 new teachers and to its staff for the 2019-20 school year. They include, front row, from left: Jessie Wolfrum, Jodi Bays, Jenna Gibson, McKayla Jackson and Samantha Schulte. Back row, from left: Kelly Hasselbring, Michala Reiser, Brock Bergman, Tana Kappen, Daniel Crowe and Joe Pennington.

 Taryn Lawson/C-N Photo

