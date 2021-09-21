Changes are coming this week to three Defiance intersections.
Traffic signals at Perry and Third streets, Wayne Avenue and Third Street, and Wayne Avenue and Fifth Street will become four-way red flashing lights on Thursday, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow, “so that all directions are converted to a stop-and-go condition.”
New stop signs have been installed at the intersections, but each is covered with plastic for now. The flashing red signals will remain in place until motorists become better acclimated to the change.
“We will leave this in place for a period of time to monitor the new traffic and pedestrian movements to make sure we don’t have any issues before we proceed with a complete signal removal,” Sprow stated. “Pavement markings will be modified at the Perry/Third intersection at the same time to provide only one approach lane to the intersection from both Third Street directions.”
The changes had been approved by the city’s traffic commission.
“We first started to discuss this internally a few years ago as a way to move traffic more efficiently and gain a few parking spaces,” Mayor Mike McCann stated. “Additionally, the traffic signals we will be removing are in need of replacement and the controls need replaced, and this is very costly — in excess of $100,000 per intersection.
“We took this plan to traffic commission about a year ago and had a lively discussion on the pros and cons of these changes, and TC supported all of these proposed changes,” he added. “It will take some getting used to, and people will have to be cautious and patient, but traffic should move along better.”
As for other potential intersection changes, McCann commented: “This is all we have talked about so far, but stay tuned because we are seeing exciting changes happening in our downtown.”
