A novel by author Thomas Wolfe proclaims “You Can’t Go Home Again.”
Don’t tell that to John March, who is returning to his roots after accepting a call to be the new principal of St. John Lutheran School in Defiance.
March, who grew up in Defiance and attended St. John Lutheran School from kindergarten through eighth grade, found a love for education through his mom, Marian, who was a long-time teacher at the school.
“My mom was a teacher, she was a big influence on my life, she actually taught here at St. John’s for a number of years,” said March, a 1993 graduate of Defiance High School. “I had a lot of great teachers here, and that helped me know from early on that I wanted to be in education.”
Following graduation from high school, March earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education social science from Concordia College (now University) in 1997. Following graduation, he became a sixth-grade teacher at Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Albany, N.Y., where he taught for five years.
From 2002-04, March taught at Wesley Christian Academy in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), before taking a teaching position at Niagara Christian Collegiate in Fort Erie, Ontario, where he worked until 2011.
In 2004, March earned a master’s of curriculum development and instructional technology from State University of New York in Albany, N.Y. He went on to finish his administrative course work in Ontario.
In 2011, March returned to Our Savior’s Lutheran School as principal, where he stayed until 2018. Looking to be closer to family, he became principal of St. John Lutheran School in Indianapolis, before accepting a call to St. John Lutheran in Defiance this summer, to make the move back home.
The new St. John principal explained teaching and being an administrator in a Christian setting has been very important to him during his 23 years in education.
“We’re here to educate students, but the area that is most important is the spiritual aspect of education,” said March, husband to his wife, Lorie, and father of Emilee (15), Cailyn (12) and Jeremiah (6). “Sharing our faith and teaching the faith to our kids is the most important thing we can do.
“When it comes down to it, that’s all that really matters,” added March. “Sharing Jesus with these kids and these families, the love he has for us, that’s what it is really all about. I could have gone into secular education, but I felt my faith was too important to work in a secular institution.”
Having the chance to be closer to family (in addition to John’s family living in Defiance, Lorie’s family lives in Windsor, Ontario), was an opportunity that March and his family were pleased to take.
“When we made the move from New York to Indianapolis, we knew we wanted to be back in the Midwest closer to family, because we didn’t get back here very often while living in New York,” said March. “We wanted our children to grow up with their grandparents and family.
“When the principal position here came open (after Shellie Kosmerchock stepped down to move closer to family), our family prayed about the position and the opportunity,” continued March. “When I got the position, it felt like God calling me to come back home.”
March was installed as the new principal during a church ceremony this past Sunday by Pastor Donald Luhring, who also presided over March’s confirmation as a youth. Now that he’s on the job, he’s looking forward to meeting staff, students and families and people in the greater Defiance community.
“The first thing I need to do is build those relationships here in the school, in the church and the Defiance community as well,” said March. “Making those connections and building those relationships is first and foremost on my agenda. I want us (the school) to be the best we can be.
“It’s beneficial that I have been connected to this community, so there is a familiarity and a lot of people who know me and my family, so that should definitely help in our adjustment in the community,” added March.
March knows that heading back to school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be easy for everyone involved, but he’s excited that students will be back in the building to start the school year.
“Without much of a routine in life the last six months, I’m definitely looking forward to being in school and starting the year with kids here,” said March. “Hopefully we can bring a little sense of normalcy to their lives, because educating kids virtually is so much different.”
To learn more about St. John Lutheran School, call 419-782-5766 or go to stjohntigers.com.
