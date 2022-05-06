Defiance’s second recent speculation building isn’t apparent yet, but it may be soon.
This one — totaling 70,000 square-feet with the possibility of expansion — will be going up on Elliott Road, just north of the Decked factory that is easily scene along that road. A speculation building is constructed by investors as a shell for a prospective industry.
A successful one can be seen along Domersville Road in the new Harmon Business Park where a California-based company (A Packaging Group) is preparing to open. Construction on that building began last year and was filled by APG before it was completed.
An area slab has been poured so far on the Elliott Road speculation building planned by Keller Development Group, closely affiliated with nearby Keller Logistics Group. But work should be progressing soon with completion possible this year.
Keller CEO Bryan Keller told The Crescent-News Thursday that a June 1 groundbreaking is planned.
“We have a couple of inquiries for it right now, and we’re just going through the process of vetting them out to see which ones meet the criteria and would be a good fit,” he said.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer’s office is busy with economic development projects and prospects generally, and Keller’s planned building is among the inquiries that have been crossing her desk and “getting a lot of traction.”
“We’ve had a lot of activity in our office looking for different buildings, and when you look at the different metrics and specs that that spec building has, it’s ticking a lot of the boxes,” she explained. “A lot of people have been reaching out to us asking for more information. I know that Keller’s working with some brokers too and they have a lot of interest too.”
Willitzer added that she is “very hopeful” that an occupant for the building can be found “before it’s actually built.”
The structure is just one of several that the Keller company is working on.
A speculation building in Napoleon is planned by the firm as well, and a new packaging plant — totaling 195,000 square-feet — is underway on Defiance’s Commerce Drive, just north of the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant.
Keller officials hope to have the Defiance building up and running this summer while ground is expected to be broken this summer at the Napoleon site — located between JAC Products and Defiance Stamping (just south of U.S. 24) — perhaps in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.