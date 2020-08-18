New sheep pens
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Ohio County and Independent Agricultural Societies (Defiance County) received a grant of $5,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation to purchase sheep pens. There will be a total of 102 new pens for the Junior Fair Program. Pictured are Megan Wiles, livestock committee, and Ted Penner, Defiance Area Foundation vice president and grants committee chairman.

