A new sergeant, hailing from northwest Ohio, assumed his position as assistant commander at the Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP) at the beginning of October.
Sgt. Chad Recker, one of four assistant commanders serving under Lieutenant Rustun Schack, is a Fort Jennings native who served at the Lima Post of the OHP since 2016. He was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Defiance Post.
On Tuesday, Recker stopped by the offices of The Crescent-News for an interview.
Asked about his life before becoming a trooper, Recker said: “I grew up in Fort Jennings, went to high school there and graduated in 2013.”
Growing up in a household where his father, Tony Recker, was a deputy sheriff in Putnam County for nearly 30 years, the younger Recker is no stranger to law enforcement.
“When I was old enough, my dad would let me ride with him once a week in his patrol car. I got to enjoy the traffic part of the job — responding to accidents and other traffic calls. Once he saw I enjoyed it, he pushed me toward the highway patrol. He sort of set me on the path toward going into law enforcement.”
But it wasn’t only the work he enjoyed, added Recker: “I enjoyed the camaraderie that the deputies had, it was like a big family.”
Following high school, he continued his work toward becoming a public servant. He worked at the EMS in Putnam County and at Von Sossan Contracting in Fort Jennings. In the contracting job, he worked with concrete.
“That was hard work but I enjoyed it,” said Recker.
A position opened up for dispatch in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Recker decided to try his hand at that — at one time juggling three endeavors at once: EMS, sheriff dispatch and construction.
Around 2013, his work with EMS turned into working at getting his Emergency Medical Technician certification.
He did the certification training in the evenings, while continuing to work part-time in the afternoons as dispatch in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and working in concrete during the day.
It was around this time, that the sergeant developed a case of appendicitis. While he was getting treatment, he saw a job posting for a dispatch position at the Van Wert Post of the OHP.
Since he had worked as a dispatcher at the Putnam Sheriff’s office, he found the move a natural fit.
In 2014 Recker had two major achievements: he received his EMT certification from the Apollo Career Center in Lima — a certification he had always wanted to achieve — and he joined the Van Wert Post of the OHP.
While serving as a state patrol dispatcher he excelled at the position. In fact, in 2015, he was selected as Post Dispatcher of the Year.
He continued to serve at the Van Wert Post for almost two years before he decided to attend the academy and become a trooper.
In April 2016, Recker entered the academy to join the 160th Academy Class, where he explained the teachers assign the students’ ranks based on several criteria. At the end of classes, the students then got to choose where they would serve based upon rank.
“When I got to choose, I saw that Lima and Van Wert positions were available. I thought, this is great.” He chose Lima and served there from 2016-21.
During his stint at Lima, he was twice chosen as Post Trooper of the Year, and in 2019 he was chosen as District Trooper of the Year. The highly decorated trooper twice earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement and the Criminal Patrol Award.
In 2021, Recker earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University. On Oct. 10 of this year, Recker was promoted to the rank of sergeant, opening up his opportunities to serve in assistant commander positions.
The trooper was transferred to the Defiance post on Oct. 11, where he now serves as an assistant commander. As one of four assistant commanders, Recker reports directly to Schack and gets to do what he likes best — traffic patrol and being present at accidents. He said without hesitation, “I have no plans to leave any time soon.”
It may appear that Recker is highly motivated — and he is — but that is not what keeps him going and doing his job.
“I really enjoy my job and I enjoy working in Defiance,” said Recker. “My wife and I live in Fort Jennings near my family.”
Recker is married with one child and a second one on the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.