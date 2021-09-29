Defiance's third traffic roundabout could open as early as this weekend.
Mayor Mike McCann delivered the news at city council's meeting Tuesday night.
He mentioned this before council handled a busy agenda that included a review of proposed fee increases for Riverside Cemetery (see related story) and action on four ordinances related to water quality (see related story).
The roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues — the city's third one — will open within days, according to McCann.
"... the roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa will be opening up sometime over the weekend," he said. "I can't say when because we don't know exactly when, but looking at the forecast they'll be able to finish. So it will be open, but construction will continue for several weeks. There's grading to do, there's grass to plant, there's light poles to put up, so I would ask the public to continue to move very cautiously through that intersection and be mindful that from time to time there'll be equipment moving around, and we'll just need to be careful."
Speaking of traffic, McCann explained the sign status of three intersections — Perry and Third streets, Wayne Avenue and Third Street, and Wayne and Fifth Street — where changes are underway.
Although not yet uncovered and functioning, new stop signs have been installed at these intersections, and will replace traffic signals at each. In the meantime, the lights will flash red to alert motorists of the new patterns.
McCann discussed the changes Tuesday as they were scheduled to become effective the next day (Wednesday). He asked that motorists be mindful of the change as well as pedestrians.
The traffic signals are expected to removed eventually.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Mark Moats Ford, Defiance, for purchase of a maintenance truck in the water pollution control department. The cost of the Super Duty F-550 is $48,570.
• council passed an emergency ordinance approving replacement pages to the city's codified ordinances. These reflect recent changes in state and local laws.
• council approved an emergency ordinance asking that the Ohio Department of Transportation proceed with paving on North Clinton Street (Ohio 66), between Elliott Road to the northern municipal limits. The city's cost is estimated at $9,026.
• resident Pete Lundberg, 785 Miami Drive, carried forth a message from his congregation that St. Paul United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., is holding community meals from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday. A freewill donation can be made. Lundberg said the events haven't been well attended, so the church is trying to get the word out.
• McCann announced that the Bronson Park splash pad will close Monday for the year.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt said he received calls about hi-speed internet outages in the South Clinton Street area. Residents wanted to know if the city could do anything about this, said Corbitt. Mayor Mike McCann said he would speak to Spectrum officials.
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch inquired about black skirting at South Clinton Street and Kiser Road following road repairs there. McCann said the material will be removed when the grass is "80% grown."
• Krutsch asked if a recycling collection station for glass products could be established. The mayor promised to look into the issue, but noted that "no one wants to buy glass" right now.
• Council President Dave McMaster complimented the city on the operation of the Kingsbury Park sewer lift station. Council members were offered a tour of the facility late Tuesday afternoon.
• City administrator Jeff Leonard noted two expenditures requiring council's notification: $15,494 with Virtual Technologies Group for a three-year support subscription for computer servers and $17,500 with Xylem Water Solutions for a water quality sonde.
• council held two executive sessions on applications for economic development assistance.
