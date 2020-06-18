Camp Palmer

 Photo courtesy of Camp Palmer

FAYETTE — 4-H Camp Palmer has a new roof that was completed by a team of volunteers from Allen County on June 7. The girls block house had a roof that was in critical need of replacement, but with camp closures due to COVID-19, camp improvement projects had been put on hold.

However, through the leadership of Brad Core, his family and employees of Core Consulting from Spencerville, they supplied both the labor and materials for the new roof. Most of his team had attended the camp and served as 4-H counselors. Most were also graduates or current students of the Ohio State University. Mark Ballmer, president of Friends of Camp Palmer, also provided technical help on the project.

Core estimated that the group spent about 200 manhours on the project over the weekend. The materials were purchased at a greatly discounted price from Marvin Schwartz of Barns Unlimited and 501 Metals in Allen County. The contribution saved the camp $8,000.

During the weekend, Brad and Bill Goodson, identified several other needed camp improvement projects at 4-H Camp Palmer (some smaller roofing projects, restaining the covered bridge entrance).

If anyone has a group that would like to volunteer to prepare 4-H Camp Palmer to be ready to serve retreats and camps in the future, call 419-237-2247 or email Bill at goodson.34@osu.edu.

