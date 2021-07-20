restroom project photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Exterior work on the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s (DDVB) downtown public restroom project got underway Monday on Third Street by McDonald Design and Build. The restroom is expected to be completed later this year. Interior work on the restroom has been ongoing, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack. The above photo shows the outline of the restroom entrance.

