It was one of a few survivors of an effort to improve Defiance’s water plant landscape during a big plant upgrade in the late 1990s.
Now, as the city prepares for another project at the water plant — installation of a granulated activated carbon (GAC) system to improve water quality — the large Norway spruce tree that had been growing next to the city water plant on Baltimore Road has been relocated. The tree now takes up residence along Precision Way on the city reservoir property.
The city’s water plant superintendent, Adam McDowell, explained that the tree was going to be removed for the GAC project that will take place in 2021. Specifically, the spruce was in the way of an electrical feed line for a new generator capable of operating the entire plant.
“We don’t know if it will survive, but instead of just bulldozing down this beautiful tree, we got a place we can move it to,” explained McDowell.
At approximately 20 feet tall, the tree was one of only a few survivors that were planted in the 1990s when the water plant underwent its last major upgrade.
“There was a whole row,” said McDowell. “Almost all of them died. This was the only one that turned out well.”
Two others survive at the plant, but look “terrible,” he added.
The tree was moved by Farrell’s Lawn and Garden Center, Bryan, with a tree spade on Dec. 21.
“They were the only one that had a tree spade big enough to move it,” said McDowell.
The tree move not only provided ornamentation for the wide-open reservoir property, but according to McDowell helped the city meet certain criteria for a Tree City USA growth award.
