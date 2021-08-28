A renewable energy company planning to establish solar fields near Sherwood plans to hold another public forum on the matter next month.
The meeting for the so-called “Cepheus Solar Project” proposed by Lightsource bp is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township hall, 10023 The Bend Road.
“The event on Sept. 9 is a public information meeting on the Cepheus Solar farm hosted by Lightsource bp, not a hearing,” stated Cliff Scher, the company’s senior director, development. “We will have multiple people there providing information and will be available to answer questions. That will include a member of our construction team and our environmental lead. We will also have true-to-life simulations at the meeting on (Sept. 9) designed to the specifications proposed in our OPSB (Ohio Power Siting Board) application and allowing the viewer to interact with the simulation. There will be an opportunity to have questions answered throughout the two-hour meeting.”
An agenda already has been established for the forum in which officials from the developing firm (Lightsource bp) will provide information on the company and the project.
Company officials plan to discuss such things as the socioeconomic and community benefits, a landscape plan and screening for the solar panels, safety, the impact on property values, the use of farmland and storm water considerations.
According to information provided by Lightsource, the Sherwood solar panels would be installed on approximately 350 of 649 acres leased from five landowners over four decades. (The leases have been secured, according to the company.) A fenced area will cover 427 acres.
Generally speaking, the leased property is located north and east of Sherwood.
Lghtsource officials are touting the project’s economic prospects for taxpayer-funded local government entities, such as Central Local Schools.
For example, the company claims that Central Local would receive an additional $240,000 in property taxes from Lightsource, which will rely on tax credits — essentially taxpayer-funded subsidies — per year and $9.6 million over the 40-year lease period.
Other entities which rely on property taxes — Delaware Township and Four County Career Center are but two examples — also would see additional revenue from Lightsource’s investment. And the company says a “community fund” would be created “to support local municipalities and services.”
“The expected annual funding to Central Local Schools of $240,000 per year is the largest single economic beneficiary during operations, expected to total close to $10 million over the life of the project,” Scher stated. “The additional annual income of $300,000 forecasted per year would be paid annually across Delaware Township, Four County Career Center, Defiance County, the Village of Sherwood, the Four County ADAMhs Board and the Defiance Public Library district. That would be predictable revenue year after year without added costs to the township, school district or other municipalities, paid for by a low-impact land use setback from homes with landscaped buffers.”
The Sept. 9 public forum will follow the last public session in which the project was front and center — Sherwood Village Council’s regular meeting on Aug. 16. At that meeting Scher made a presentation on the project, and residents were on hand to ask questions.
An online public forum also was held in June by 7X Energy, before Lightsource acquired the Sherwood project. Scher was in charge of that effort as well.
Beyond the upcoming meeting on Sept. 9, Scher told The Crescent-News that Lightsource plans to “continue to meet with local officials and the community to provide updates on the solar farm project, share the details of our proposal, the facts around the expected benefits and the commitments that the project is making to the community.”
