A state road project in Henry County will shut done another portion of Ohio 108 for several months beginning Monday.
The road will be closed until mid-October, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 2 office in Bowling Green.
The closure is needed because pavement on the outside of the lanes will be rebuilt, noted District 2 Rebecca Dangelo, public information officer.
She stated that repair crews “will be removing 27 inches of material to reconstruct the shoulders and outer sections of the lanes. This is more intensive than typical resurfacings.”
This will occur in a 5.27-mile stretch, with access to residential properties maintained.
“... that also adds to the time length of the project,” explained Dangelo.
A 10-day closure also is needed for bridge repairs, and when Ohio 108 reopens, “there will be lane restrictions (and) flaggers as they pave the final surface and complete the berm for the length of the project.”
The project contractor is Gerken Paving, Napoleon, and the cost is $4.7 million, according to Dangelo.
The project is the second large one on Ohio 108 this year.
Earlier this year, various portions of the state route closed to through traffic between Napoleon and Holgate for bridge repairs and replacements. Some of this work has been completed.
Added to that project was resurfacing work on Ohio 108 (Perry Street) in Napoleon, south of the Maumee River bridge. A final layer of pavement there and south to Holgate is expected to be placed this month, beginning in Napoleon.
Gerken Paving also is the paving contractor for the section between Napoleon and Holgate. The cost is that work is $6.2 million.
“Like many resurfacing projects, they wait until the structures are done before paving the final surface pavement throughout the whole project,” Dangelo stated. “We anticipate beginning the surface course early next week, possibly as early as Saturday (July 18). They’ll begin in Napoleon and work south. There’s about two weeks of surface paving. Then there’ll be three to four weeks to complete items like striping, raised pavement markers, berm, etc. So ultimately, that project is on track to be mostly complete in mid-August, with just finish work after that.”
