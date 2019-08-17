A new collaborative program in the area is aimed at equipping youth with the skills needed to become productive in their chosen career field.
The Black Swamp Area Council’s Exploring Division announced recently its collaboration with Northwest State Community College (NSCC), Impact 419, Ohio Means Jobs and the CCMEP Young Adult Program.
The program will focus on engaging students with hands-on experience, as well as providing mentors and networking opportunities with potential employers.
Teens in the Impact 419 program will investigate careers considered in-demand by Ohio Means Jobs through once-monthly meetings beginning in early September.
During the meetings, students will visit the labs at Northwest State to get hands-on experience in different fields. After that, they’ll return to their home counties to further investigate that month’s career at a corresponding local business.
Participants will have an opportunity to learn about a number of careers, discover opportunities available locally and get information on the skills and certifications needed to be successful in each field.
Impact 419 is a workforce initiative that serves young adults in Auglaize, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Williams and Wood counties.
The Exploring program serves students ages 14-20 in 13 Ohio counties.
To learn more about Impact 419, contact training coordinator Andrea Morrow at 419-771-3121 or amorrow1@NorthwestState.edu. To find out more about the Exploring program, contact Exploring executive Matt Kibler at 567-245-1259 or matt.kibler@scouting.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.