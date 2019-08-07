NAPOLEON — Ginny Minnick may be new as principal of St. Augustine Catholic School, but she’s no stranger to the town or the parish.
Minnick has begun duties as new school principal following 10 years at Bowling Green State University as a compliance officer, data analyst and project manager, and eight years before that as an instructional designer and coordinator of online program development. But she also has a longtime familiarity with Napoleon and the St. Augustine parish, having lived in Napoleon since 2008.
After Minick and her family moved to Napoleon, her daughter, Catlyne, began attending school at St. Augustine. Today, she and her husband, Nathan, still reside in the town. Catlyne is a recent BGSU graduate, while her younger daughter, Ashlyne, attends second grade at the school. “I have 15 years between my kids,” Minnick noted.
“I have served the parish in many capacities. I chair the Turtlefest (annual turtle races in September) and our St. Patrick’s Day auctions.”
Long before Minnick became employed at St. Augustine, she fell in love with the school and its personnel. “My heart is with the school,” she said. “I’ve interacted with the teachers for a long time. It’s a small school, so it’s easy to become actively involved.”
As principal, Minnick would like to maintain the positive aspects of the school, while drawing more students to the system. “Our academics are outstanding, and I would like to continue that,” she said. “I’d like to increase our enrollment and maintain the same level of family that’s here.
“When you have a small school, you truly build a family,” she added.
