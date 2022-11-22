NAPOLEON — Among the numerous legislative items handled by Napoleon City Council Monday night were two concerning new positions in 2023.
In all, council handled 20 legislative items, including two for the city’s proposed 2023 budget (see related story on page A1).
Approved after first readings were emergency ordinances creating a geographic information system (GIS) and the assistant police chief position next year.
According to Napoleon’s acting city manager, Chad Lulfs, the GIS position would cost the city about $75,000-$80,000 in salary and benefits.
The assistant police chief’s position would be filled in 2023 if a related ordinance is approved, but Councilman Dan Baer noted that this would not represent a new post.
The city actually is restructuring the police department’s management while the assistant police chief position has gone unfilled in recent years. And Lulfs noted that the move “would allow for the assistant chief to be a paid position rather than assigning duties to lieutenants.”
The two ordinances, like all of those which received first and second readings Monday, will return to council’s table on Dec. 5 for second readings. Their emergency clauses mean they would become law upon immediately upon passage rather than after the regular waiting period.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of a resolution “strongly supporting” the Napoleon Area City Schools’ (NACS) legal action against the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC). The CCHC matter arises after the organization did not meet terms of a contract with NACS for renovation of Napoleon’s former school building. Acting City Manager Chad Lulfs said NACS has not yet initiated the legal action.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance eliminating certain residential building permit fees.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing department heads to take bids on certain projects.
• passed the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for the year 2023 concerning reoccurring costs in the city.
• approved an annual resolution accepting amounts and rates as determined by the county budget commission for existing tax levies.
• passed a resolution authorizing the finance director to file the city’s special assessment with the county auditor.
• approved a resolution allowing a contribution of $45,000 to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance allowing the finance director to make transfers among various city funds.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing the transfer of funds where employee wages may come from different city accounts.
• passed the first reading of an annual ordinance setting up a new position classification pay plan for non-bargaining unit employees reflecting 3.5% increases.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance renewing a three-year agreement for the “Efficiency Smart” program that relies on various methods to reduce energy usage, thereby promoting savings. The city has participated in the program in recent years, and the current contract is set to expire on Dec. 31.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution allowing amendments to the community reinvestment area agreement with Keller Logistics, Inc., which is constructing a new speculation building on Independence Drive. This increases the square-footage from 100,000 to 150,000 and changes the name to Keller Napoleon Industrial Properties.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending sections of the city’s personnel code concerning overtime-basic rate, days off and minimum call-out times.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance amending the compensation for the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff. The top bi-weekly pay rate for the position will go to $2,307.69.
• approved the third and final readings of two resolutions concerning contracts with the city’s police and fire unions. One allows a new three-year deal with the Napoleon Police Officers Association from Jan. 1, 2023-Dec. 31, 2025; the other a contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters during the same period. Both contracts call for raises of 5% in the first year and 3% in each of the remaining two years.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation for the Ohio Department of Transportation to acquire 0.733 acre of property for the traffic roundabout planned at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108. A path is expected to be built to allow for the change in walking patterns that will be occasioned by the project.
• passed a motion allowing the water and wastewater departments to seek bids for chemicals.
• approved the appointment of Mayor Jason Maassel and Council Member Molly Knepley as the city’s representatives to the Henry County CIC.
• passed a motion approving the city’s power supply cost adjustment for November.
• heard Lulfs note that a water leak repair will be made at Appian Avenue and East Maumee Drive today.
• bid farewell to outgoing Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien, who will take a new position in Oregon. He said he truly appreciated working with council.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation and economic development.
