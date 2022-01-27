COLUMBUS — The latest maps approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission here last weekend make substantial changes to one area district.
The commission voted, 5-2, along party lines on Saturday to accept the new map for the state’s House and Senate districts. The original maps that were approved by the commission were challenged by a lawsuit and thrown out earlier this month by the Ohio Supreme Court, which ordered that they be redrawn.
The commission came up with a new map that substantially impacts the Defiance six-county area. This and a new Senate map will become effective in January 2023, if they are not overturned by a legal challenge.
While the House map that was rejected had placed the southern part of Defiance County (excluding Adams, Tiffin, Farmer, Washington and Milford townships) in the 82nd House District along with Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert counties, the new one interchanges some counties.
Under the commission’s new map, the 82nd District is comprised of the southern part of Defiance County (excluding the five townships mentioned above) along with Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties. Mercer County is in the 84th District and Auglaize is split between the 84th and the 86th.
(For the last decade, the 82nd District has included Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties along with the northwest corner of Auglaize County.)
The changed map figures to alter candidates in this year’s elections, which will decide who receives the 82nd’s next two-year term beginning in January.
For example, Mercer County Recorder Angie King had declared her candidacy for the 82nd District in the May Republican primary under the original map approved by the redistricting commission. But with the new map Mercer County returns to the 84th District, so King — if the new map withstands a legal challenge — cannot be a candidate for the 82nd.
Republican Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein also has declared his candidacy for the 82nd District, and this can continue under the new map as Paulding County remains solidly within the district. Candidates have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to file.
(The 82nd seat opened up some for other Republicans after the district’s current representative — Craig Riedel of Defiance — announced plans to run for the U.S. 9th Congressional District. Thus, he will step down as state representative when his third, two-year term expires at year’s end.)
The new map for the 81st House District, now held by Republican Jim Hoops of Napoleon, is the same as the one just rejected. But it is different from the last decade.
Whereas the 81st presently includes Henry, Putnam and Williams counties as well as the southeast corner of Fulton, the new map approved by the redistricting commission shows the district covering Fulton, Henry and Williams counties as well as the northern tier of Defiance County (Adams, Tiffin, Farmer, Washington and Milford townships).
Putnam County had been slated to move from the 81st District to the 83rd under the map that was rejected, but will go to the 82nd (see above).
The new maps approved by the redistricting commission last weekend for the Ohio Senate don’t change anything for the Defiance six-county area when compared to the maps that were rejected. All six (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) will be in the 1st Senate District beginning in January 2023, provided the new maps hold.
Much of the Defiance six-county area has been in the 1st Senate District during the past decade, although most of Fulton County (including Archbold and Wauseon) has been in the 2nd District.
The 1st Senate seat is now held by Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon while the 2nd Senate District is held by Republican Theresa Gavarone of Huron.
The deadline for lawsuits questioning the new maps passed at midnight Tuesday with at least one surfacing, according to Riedel. The district commission has until Friday to repute the suit, he noted.
On paper, the changes would seem to reduce Republicans’ commanding majorities in the House (64-35) and the Senate (25-8) following the next general election in November. As reported by other media, Republicans apparently make up a majority in 57 of the 99 House districts and 20 of the 33 Senate districts under the new maps.
While the commission has completed its work until a court says otherwise, the Republican-controlled Ohio General Assembly is turning its attention to redrawing U.S. congressional districts. These districts — which make up Ohio’s congressional delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington — also were ordered to be redrawn.
Riedel said this process got underway Thursday and must be completed by Feb. 14, otherwise the state’s redistricting commission will handle matters.
