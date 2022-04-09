PAULDING — Two new volunteers as court appointed special advocates (CASA) in Paulding County were sworn in Thursday.
Jenifer Nicelley and Jaynne Smiley were sworn in by Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp at the county courthouse.
Also on hand were existing CASA volunteer Jennifer Porter and Northwest Ohio CASA Advocate Coordinator Jessica Porter-Pennington.
Wehrkamp thanked the volunteers for their service and discussed the positive impact the CASA program has had on the children involved, the court and the community.
“I’m grateful for our CASA volunteers and Northwest Ohio CASA,” he stated. “Having a CASA program in Paulding County has been transformational for us. I congratulate our new and existing CASA volunteers.”
The new volunteers are part of the non-profit program that expanded into Paulding County in September 2020 through a grant provided by Ohio CASA. Northwest Ohio CASA trains community volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. These volunteers seek to represent the “best interest” of the child is met both in the courtroom and community.
The CASA program is a national program in 49 states and serves over 270,000 children annually.
To become a volunteer, one need not have any background knowledge of the juvenile court or child welfare system. Those interested in becoming volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, complete an application, pass a background check and undergo 30 hours of pre-service training.
Interested persons can visit visit www.nwocasa.com for an application or send an email to info@nwocasa.com. Northwest Ohio CASA may be reached at 419-592-9455.
