New Patrick Henry staff
Photo courtesy of Patrick Henry

New staff members have been named at Patrick Henry Local Schools for the 2019-20 school year. They are, in front, from left: Brett Ziegler, teacher; Madison Stechshulte, teacher; Kaylene Atkinson, middle school principal; and Kaitlyn Wyse, teacher. And in back, from left: Carol Spurgeon, cafeteria; Brett Yungmann, teacher; Justin Sonnenberg, teacher; Leslie Engle, cafeteria; Katie Yarnell, cafeteria supervisor; and Michaela Haugen, teacher.

Load comments