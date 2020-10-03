New partnership:

New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) announced a new partnership with Empower Youth in Business. Allene Yue, a volunteer with NHEG and president of the NHEG Student Leadership Council, is co-founder and co-CEO of this organization.

Empowering Youth in Business, otherwise known as EYB, is a student-run organization that strives to offer underprivileged youth in the United States with free business, entrepreneurship and economics resources and opportunities. High school students are welcome to become a part of the EYB team by applying as student volunteers to help provide free virtual workshops, tutoring, curricula, lesson plans and competitions.

