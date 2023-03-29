A lengthy debate Tuesday night on expanded options for low-speed vehicle use in Defiance was followed by a slim majority's decision to stick with the status quo.
Council also approved four ordinances during its regular meeting, including one amending a refuse contract with Werlor Waste Control to introduce recycling carts and another allowing a contract for street resurfacing (see related story this page).
Low-speed vehicle use was allowed by council in October 2020 in limited situations. For example, they aren't allowed on state routes — reflecting an Ohio Revised rule — or on streets with speed limits above 25 miles per hour (except a small stretch of East River Drive along Pontiac Park where the limit is 35), but can cross them on their way elsewhere.
One advocate for their use — Ralph Hahn, 901 Wilhlem St. — had hoped council would expand this to streets (non state routes) with speed limits of 35 miles per hour.
As there have been no accidents involving LSVs, Hahn encouraged council to follow a recent measure by the City of Oregon to allow them on streets with higher speed limits. And he noted that larger cities like Cincinnati and Toledo have taken a similar course.
"... municipalities much larger than us are managing it," he said. "I would think that we would be able to do that."
He added that the city has been "through our trial period, and I think we have proved that we are responsible and that we are not going to be causing problems out there that is thought to be happening or going to happen.
"Yes there could be an accident, unfortunately, that's the way it is, no matter if you're walking downtown and be struck by a vehicle," Hahn added. "Myself, I would rather be in my LSV if I'm going to get hit than I would be walking through an intersection, riding my bicycle or on a motorcycle. I would be much safer. At least I have a seat belt."
The comment came following safety concerns voiced by Defiance Police Todd Shafer and Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
Shafer acknowledged there were no crashes involving LSVs, but his officers are not in favoring of expanding the options due to safety concerns.
"There reasons were — and I concur with this — if it's increased speeds the increased danger (of) injuries to the drivers ... is proportionate to that speed," he said. "Twenty-five miles compared to 35 miles per hour — that can be a drastic difference as far as a crash."
Traffic speeds among vehicles in those areas also likely would be higher than the posted limits, Shafer indicated. Speeds in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, for example, likely would be in to 40 to 45 mile-per-hour range, he observed.
Said Wilkins: "I know we haven't had one yet. It's just inevitable. It's just a matter of time before it would occur."
Resident Daniel Gray, 810 Nicholas St., claimed that the state code allows LSVs on a "freeway," but O'Donnell said his interpretation of the law is different, and it does prohibit this.
Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast, who doesn't favor expanded LSV options, said when they were first permitted on city streets this was more of a "neighborhood thing," not to let such vehicles traverse "the entire city." With more LSVs being registered — the latest number was 27 — he said this is even more reason "to restrict them to certain locales ... because the more and more that you get on the road the more they will be downtown or on the highways of 35. It's just going to become more of a traffic situation if you do have increased carts."
In the end, council took action on a pair of related motions, with the same result each time denying expanded options.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler proposed a motion to end debate on the matter (and not proceed with any changes to the city ordinance), a measure that passed, 4-3.
He was joined by Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt, Mast and Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel in supporting the motion while Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste and At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch were opposed.
Hancock then proposed a motion to allow LSVs on streets with 35 mile-per-hour limits, excluding state highways as stipulated in the state code. But this was defeated by the same constellation of votes as in the first motion.
