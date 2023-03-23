NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met with Napoleon’s new fire chief Tuesday.
David Bowen was appointed recently to replace Clayton O’Brien, who took the chief’s position for the City of Oregon.
A veteran of the department since July 2003, Bowen has served the last 12 years as captain.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Bowen said he wanted to know “what is expected of the Napoleon fire chief” as the department covers — through contract — some Henry County jurisdictions outside the city.
He expressed his openness to cooperate with commissioners, saying “... if there’s anything you need from us, if there’s anything we can do. ... I look forward to work with you guys in the future.”
Commissioners Bob Hastedt and Jeff Mires who were in attendance Monday offered their support.
“I like the fact that you come in here to talk to us because we want to be one team together, the city and the townships and everybody together,” said Hastedt. “I like that. I’d really like to see that continue because that’s what makes us stronger. ... Napoleon Fire Department does a good job.”
“We’d like to keep that good relationship that we have with the city going,” said Commissioner Jeff Mires.
Bowen offered commissioners the opportunity to participate in an exercise at the Napoleon Fire Department’s training facility in Napoleon “to see what our people are going through. I think that’s very important.”
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution agreeing to a new three-year contract for county highway garage employees with Tim Schumm, Henry County engineer. The contract includes 6% pay increases in 2024 and 4% in the subsequent two years.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution rejecting a bid for a hazmat monitor on behalf of Toledo. Henry County’s EMA office serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1 grants. The bid was well over the estimated price, so the matter will be rebid.
• met with Joe Sokol of Palmer Energy to discuss support services. Commissioners referred Sokol to the county’s EMA director, Tracy Busch, who handles county project management as well.
