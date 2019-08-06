NAPOLEON — The city’s new finance director was sworn in during Monday night’s meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
Former Wood County administrator Kelly O’Boyle was appointed last month. She replaces Kent Seemann, who was hired in March, but resigned in June to return to his former position as treasurer of Holgate Local Schools.
O’Boyle, who earned her master’s degree from the University of Toledo, brings 18 years of government experience to Napoleon.
Also Monday, council passed on a final reading a campus-improvement deal with Napoleon Area City Schools.
Per the agreement, the school district will reconstruct its portion of Clairmont Avenue at a cost of $275,000, then dedicate it to the city. The city will in turn reimburse the district $50,000 for three years starting next year.
The deal also addresses the bus lot area, the stone patch in front of Napoleon Elementary School and ball field parking, and sets out a plan to seek Safe Routes to School grant funding.
Council President Joe Bialorucki thanked city manager Joel Mazur for helping to “bridge the gap” between the city and school district in negotiations.
“It was definitely needed for this community,” Bialorucki said.
Council also discussed the use of golf carts on city streets. City law director Billy Harmon noted that the Ohio Revised Code authorizes municipalities to allow under-speed vehicles, like golf carts, on the streets, provided they are inspected and have license plates.
Mazur said council could choose to allow the vehicles on some streets only, such as those with 25 mph speed limits.
Three people addressed council in support of some golf cart use on streets, including Chelsea Avenue resident George Emery, former Police Chief Bob Weitzel and senior center director Penni Bostelman.
“I’m not so sure we’re not thinking about the worst, and not allowing a natural progression to take place,” Weitzel said. “ ... I don’t think it’s the worst idea in the world to try, and you can always repeal it.”
Councilman Dan Baer noted that so far, there have been no requests to use golf carts on city streets. Councilman Travis Sheaffer said he’s opposed to the idea, citing traffic safety, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.
No action was taken on the matter, and it was referred back to the safety and human resources committee for further discussion.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance approving an Ohio Department of Transportation resurfacing project from the Holgate corporation line to the Maumee River Bridge in Napoleon.
• passed a resolution authorizing Mazur to enter a contract with Jones and Henry Engineers Ltd. for professional design services for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project.
• referred the topic of feral cats in the city back to the safety and human resources committee for discussion.
• directed the law director to draft legislation to allow the city to apply for Issue II funds for 2020.
