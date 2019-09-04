New Napoleon Elementary teachers

New teachers for the 2019-20 school year at Napoleon Elementary School have been announced. They are Carley Hoffmire (left), Elizabeth Fitzenreiter and Branden Turner.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area City Schools

