New Napoleon Councilman Ross Durham, 28, has only called the city home since 2017, but is already looking forward to making an impact.
“I have three little kids, and I want to make sure the place where they live is the best possible place to grow up,” said Durham, originally from Conway, Ark. “If I could have a direct impact on that, I’d love the opportunity.”
Durham had filed to run for a seat on Napoleon City Council in November, but was called up early after long-time Councilman Travis Sheaffer resigned in the fall. Councilman Jeff Comadoll, who had previously announced he did not plan to run, was appointed to fill Sheaffer’s seat. For the time being, Durham is assigned to the committees on which Sheaffer formerly sat.
Durham’s wife, Jessica, is a Napoleon native, and the couple has three daughters: Kinsley, 6; Reece, 2; and Blakely, who just turned 1. The two met while Jessica was attending college in his hometown.
“Once we started having kids, we figured a small town would be a better fit, plus (Jessica’s) family is here,” Durham said.
Durham graduated from Conway High School in 2010, and is currently a branch manager at Huntington Bank in Defiance.
“From the short time I’ve been in Napoleon, what I’ve seen is people growing up in Napoleon, and then leaving Napoleon,” Durham said. “So I want to do everything I can to be sure that people stay here, and that we attract even more people to the area.”
Growing local business, he said, is one of the best ways to accomplish it, and also one of his major aims as a member of council.
“Cutting energy rates, cutting water rates, everything else that would drive big or small businesses to the area would be huge in terms of getting that population and retaining it,” Durham said.
When asked what he deems the biggest challenge currently facing the city, he named energy rates.
“I also worked at Huntington in Napoleon, and there were business customers I would help and it seemed like a trend, that it was hard to do business downtown where the rates are high, so I think that’s a huge factor,” Durham said. “Obviously it’s an area of opportunity, and it’s something that (city manager) Joel (Mazur) and council are addressing the best they can. Hopefully that will continue to improve.”
The goal, he said, is to make Napoleon “as competitive as possible,” where retaining and growing business are concerned.
“My wife’s friends all grew up in Napoleon, but as soon as they finished school they went to Dayton or Columbus ... I want to make Napoleon an attractive place to build those families,” Durham said.
Outside of work and his new role as a councilman, Durham said he spends the majority of his time “doing the girl-dad thing,” which includes attending plenty of cheerleading, dance and gymnastics events. His in-laws own Leisure Time Winery, so he can be spotted helping out there, too.
“I always knew I wanted to do something in the city, and when we moved from Arkansas to Napoleon, with it being a smaller town than where I grew up, I just felt like I had an opportunity to make a difference,” Durham said.
