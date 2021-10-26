NAPOLEON — This town's new bridge over the Maumee River will open following a public ceremony at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley, Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, and the Henry County commissioners will lead the event on the southern portion of the bridge.
Participants may park along both sides of the future Industrial Drive extending north from the roundabout on Ohio 110, near the Campbell Soup Co., according to ODOT.
"We invite the public to be part of this event and see the result of a great partnership between ODOT and Henry County in realizing the construction of this bridge," said McColley.
The winning name for the bridge, chosen during a social media campaign this summer, will be revealed during the ceremony.
Members of the River City Rodders, a car club based in Napoleon, will be the first to drive across the bridge after the ribbon is cut. The bridge is expected to be fully opened to traffic within a short time following the ceremony.
The $10.3 million project began in February 2020. Finish work to complete the project will continue through June 2022. Vernon Nagel Construction serves as the general contractor on the project.
The new bridge is located between Henry County Road 424 and Ohio 110 in Napoleon. The bridge extends Industrial Drive over the Maumee River to Ohio 110.
The first two roundabouts in Henry County were constructed as part of the project, one on each side of the bridge.
