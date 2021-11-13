NAPOLEON — The new Maumee River bridge here didn’t open this week, but is scheduled to be ready for traffic on Monday.
That was the word Friday afternoon from Rhonda Pees, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) regional public information officer.
Although the bridge was dedicated during a public ceremony on the structure Tuesday morning, ODOT officials noted that some concrete work on a railing was not yet complete. This caused a delay of several days, although a symbolic crossing by classic cars owned by members of the River City Rodders Car Club, Napoleon, was allowed Tuesday.
“The concrete is now in its cure stage,” Pees stated at 2 p.m. Friday.
The imminent opening will bring to completion the major work in a $10.3 million project that began in February 2020 by Napoleon contractor Vernon Nagel Inc. Some finish work is expected to continue through June 2022, ODOT recently noted.
Tuesday’s dedication also featured the unveiling of the bridge’s name — selected from 922 entries during a contest held by ODOT. The winning selection was the “Liberty Bridge” in recognition of Patrick Henry, according to ODOT.
Just before the American Revolution broke out, Henry is said to have stated in a speech on March 23, 1775 the famous quotation, “Give me liberty, or give me death.”
The “Liberty Bridge” was named by three contest entrants and received 371 votes, according to ODOT, 24 more than the 347 received by the second-place finisher.
Three other names were among the four finalists — “Frontline Workers Bridge,” “Perseverance and Courage Bridge” and “American Freedom Bridge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.