NAPOLEON — Although the new Maumee River bridge here was expected to open in 2022, work is ahead of schedule and it may open as soon as next month.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) stated in a recent update that the bridge would remain closed until "late August." ODOT spokesperson Rhonda Pees told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon that a late August opening "looks promising."
And during Henry County commissioners' meeting Thursday, Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm indicated an early opening date.
"With the new bridge project I know we talked to ODOT last week and looking at probably being able to open that up some time (in the) August-September timeframe to traffic," he told commissioners. "I think they're going to be planning some type of ribbon-cutting event around that time period."
If the early opening occurs — the completion deadline is June 2022 — Schumm noted that peripheral work could still be going on when the bridge opens to traffic.
He noted some "favorable weather" during the project as one reason for the accelerated opening plans.
According to ODOT, remaining work on the bridge includes pavement striping, utility installation and lighting fixture installation.
While the bridge moves toward an opening date, general contractor Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, is about to complete the second of two traffic roundabouts for the project.
One connecting the bridge to Ohio 110 (south of the Maumee) was completed last year and has been in operation for about 10 months, but the second one at Industrial and Riverview drives (north of the river) should be finished and open to traffic on Thursday.
The intersection there closed for the project in early June.
