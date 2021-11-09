NAPOLEON — This town's new Maumee River bridge was dedicated and officially named Tuesday morning, but the opening has been delayed a few days.
Still, the first vehicles from the public crossed the structure late Tuesday morning when members of the River City Rodders — a Napoleon car club — drove a number of classic vehicles across after a ceremonial ribboncutting.
Some last-minute concrete work for a bridge railing is the only thing holding up the opening to the public, according to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Public Information Officer Rhonda Pees.
"We hope to have it open to traffic within a few days, perhaps by the end of the week," she stated Tuesday.
ODOT District II Deputy Director Patrick McColley informed onlookers at the dedication ceremony that the crossing has been named the "Liberty Bridge." The name was selected from more than 900 suggestions during a contest held earlier this year by ODOT.
The names were narrowed down to four before "Liberty Bridge" — suggested by three different people — was chosen by ODOT.
Tuesday's event recognized the many people who helped build the bridge — including general contractor Vernon Nagel, Inc. of Napoleon — and keep the dream of a second river crossing alive. Many were named, but McColley acknowledged that time did not permit everyone to be mentioned.
Echoing an observation made Tuesday by Henry County native Chris Homan of Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, which designed the bridge, McColley said: "There's hundreds of people that work on a project like this, and it's ODOT personnel, it's contractors, it's consultants, and there wouldn't be enough time to list everybody, but I really want to say a big thank you to every single person that's worked on this in some way shape or form. We are here today because of your efforts."
But he did recognize a number of people, starting with Randy Germann, former Henry County engineer who was involved in the bridge planning process that began some 20 years ago.
"It's been over two decades in the making," said McColley of the new bridge, located east of Napoleon's Perry Street crossing and a railroad bridge near Campbell's. "Randy was the county engineer at the time ... and he was part of this process that started with ODOT when they replaced the Perry Street bridge, so this is a very special day for Henry County, it's a special day for Napoleon, and I can tell you right now for me personally it's a very special day. ... "
Among the others mentioned were Henry County's current engineer, Tim Schumm.
"Officially, the whole thing got started about 2002 when the first contract with Henry County and Mannik & Smith was signed to start the studies ...," he explained. "It's been a long time coming, and throughout all that we've had our challenges."
A key point in the bridge's history was 2018, noted Schumm, when ODOT's Transportation Review Advisory Council — a committee formed in 1997 to assist ODOT in selecting projects — promised $6 million.
"So that really made this reality," he said. "... the county put in the rest of the money to be able to get this bridge started."
Schumm too recognized those involved in the project — particularly Germann whose guidance "really got the ball rolling and continued things along" — ODOT; Vernon Nagel, Inc.; the City of Napoleon; the county's legal team; Campbell's; county commissioners; and engineers from Mannik & Smith Group.
"There was a lot of cooperation between different entities to make this possible, and that's how we work here in Henry County," Schumm concluded.
Commissioner Bob Hastedt called Tuesday a "great day in Henry County" while Ohio 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon recalled the doubt that some had expressed years ago about bringing the project to fruition.
And Rich Bertz of Mannik & Smith Group recalled the involvement of his father — the late Henry County Commissioner Richard Bertz who died in 2010 — for helping steer the project forward many years ago.
Bertz also made mention of a recent technology used in the bridge deck — a glass fiber-reinforced polymer material made by Owens Corning in Toledo. He said this should allow the deck to last more than 100 years.
"This is the largest structure in the state of Ohio with this technology in it," said Bertz. "This bridge deck will last over 100 years. That does not typically happen. The cost of this is in line with the cost of reinforcing steel."
According to McColley, the new bridge follows ODOT's mission of fostering "easy movement of people and goods from place," maintaining "what we have," improving safety and increasing capacity.
A "lot of industrial traffic," he noted will be removed from other areas of Napoleon as the bridge will link two industrial areas — on Industrial Drive, north of the structure, and Campbell's to the south. Truck traffic will be able to move in a more direct route to and from four-lane U.S. 24.
The project began in February 2020 and included the construction of two new traffic roundabouts on either side of the bridge — the first ones built in Henry County. Both have been functioning since earlier this year.
