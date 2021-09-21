DELTA — A new support group for family members and friends of persons with a mental health condition will begin meeting next month in Delta. Participation in the group is free and open to any friend or family member.
Sponsored by NAMI Four County, the group will meet once a month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday at the Open Door, 104 Monroe St., Delta. The group’s first meeting will be held Wednesday, October 6 with Sarah Hankinson as the group’s facilitator.
All NAMI-sponsored support groups are peer facilitated. Support group participants agree to keep everything that is discussed at a meeting confidential.
Although the facilitator is prepared to initiate topics for discussion that are pertinent for family members whose loved one may have a mental illness such as major depression, bipolar disorder, an anxiety disorder or schizophrenia, participants are encouraged to come with issues that they would like to discuss.
Hankinson explained that talking about a loved one’s mental illness is often a difficult thing to do – particularly with friends or family who do not understand what it’s like.
However, she noted that in a support group with others who have similar experiences it can be very helpful to realize that they are not alone and to learn from one another.
Anyone with questions about the new support group can call Sarah at 419-304-5523.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest mental health advocacy organization. All mental health education programming and support groups are offered at no cost.
For a complete listing of NAMI Four County’s fall programming, visit its website: www.namifourcounty.org.
